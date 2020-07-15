/
Harper College
15 Apartments For Rent Near Harper College
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
228 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1130 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
664 East Algonquin Road
664 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1588 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3607 Kirchoff Rd
3607 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Gorgeous Rehab - 3BR/2BA home. Close to Route 53. Huge lot! Good schools. $2300/mo + Security deposit ($1500) CONTACT MARIA @ 312-804-2229 via Text -Stainless applicances -Hardwood floors -AC -2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1009 Buccaneer Dr 5
1009 Buccaneer Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290570 Hidden Pond Condominium 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in a serene setup ready to move in. The balcony overlooks the pond witha a great veiw! Spacious living and dining rooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
148 S Cedar St
148 South Cedar Street, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
148 S Cedar St Available 08/01/20 Well Maintained 3Bed/2Bath Single Family HUGE Backyard! - Located in award-winning Fremd High School district and only one block from Paddock Elementary School.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
229 West Johnson Street
229 Johnson Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
LOCATION! WALK TO PALATINE METRA, WALK TO DOWNTOWN SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, FESTIVALS, AND NIGHTLIFE. WALK TO STUART PADDOCK SCHOOL, PARKS, AND MORE! UPDATED 2 BED 2ND FL UNIT WITH COURTYARD VIEWS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
457 South Kensington Court
457 Kensington Court, Palatine, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2560 sqft
Whytecliff subdivision. Well maintained bright single family home in award winning schools. Fantastic Location, sitting on cul-de-sac, within Walking Distance from Award Winning Schools (Fremd High School & Hunting Ridge Elem) .
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1919 Prairie Sq Unit 204
1919 Prairie Square, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1919 Prairie Sq Unit 204 Available 07/31/20 One Bed One Bath Condo Near Woodfield Mall - Beautifully updated condo for rent with pond view. The condo features updated kitchen / bath and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2006 Post Oak Place
2006 Post Oak Place, Schaumburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1654 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with a finished basement with its own bedroom and full bath. Unit will be available July 8th
