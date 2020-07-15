Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
36 Apartments For Rent Near NCC
35 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
38 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
35 Units Available
803 Corday at Naperville
803 Corday Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,357
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1132 sqft
Upscale community minutes from the waterfront and I-88. Updated appliances, fireplaces, extra storage and furnished apartments. On-site volleyball court, pool, basketball court and clubhouse. 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community.
28 Units Available
Grand Reserve
504 Chamberlain Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1171 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Contact for Availability
Huntington
20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,181
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1003 sqft
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois.
25 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
9 Units Available
Downtown Naperville
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.
7 Units Available
Whispering Trails Apartments
103 S Testa Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
884 sqft
Air-conditioned units with large living rooms, separate dining areas, abundant kitchen storage, and dishwashers. Within walking distance of Wil-O-Way Park, just off Ogden Avenue.
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
12 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
25 Units Available
Green Trails
2800 Windsor Dr, Lisle, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a swimming pool, concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. The property is right across from the shopping and dining of Green Trails Shopping Center. The furnished, recently renovated units feature fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
3151 Willow Glen Court
3151 Willow Glen Court, Lisle, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3403 sqft
THIS HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED. MAGNIFICENT FORMER AIRHART MODEL HOME IN PRIME LOCATION! 2 STORY FOYER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LARGE BREAKFAST BAR & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
Will-O-Way
1213 BROOK Lane
1213 Brook Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2200 sqft
This great Will-O-Way home is East of River Rd. Close To Downtown Naperville, Centennial Beach, Train and The River Walk. The Extra Large Family Room with Fireplace Has A Sliding Door To Patio and Lovely Yard.
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
220 Gartner Road
220 West Gartner Road, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1327 sqft
Looking for a charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home to rent? This is a must see. It has been cleaned and is ready for its new tenant. Hardwood floors have been refinished through out the house. Interior has been freshly painted too.
1 Unit Available
847 North Brainard Street
847 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1222 sqft
Airy, bright spacious unit that's just a short walk to the Metra and Downtown Naperville! Just a few blocks to everything. Grocery store, Starbucks, and many other stores across the street.
1 Unit Available
Cress Creek
1125 Royal St George Drive
1125 Royal Saint George Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
741 sqft
Attention Commuters & excellent school district seekers: Minutes to Metra, I-88/I-355 and attends SD 203. Updated 1 bed/1 bath condo next door to Cress Creek Country Club.
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
308 Tamarack Avenue
308 Tamarack Avenue, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
THIS IS NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL!! IT IS A MOVE IN READY! INVITING HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER WEST HIGHLANDS! OPEN AND BRIGHT! WELL MAINTAINED. KITCHEN & BOTH BATHS HAVE BEEN UPDATED.
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.
1 Unit Available
5177 SCOTT Circle
5177 Scott Circle, Lisle, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2028 sqft
GREAT HOUSE!!! GREAT LOCATION!!! WELL MAINTAINED AND NEWER SPACIOUS HOME IN NAPERVILLE OUTSTANDING SCHOOL DISTRICT 203. PEACH CREEK SUBDIVISION. HUGE MASTER SUITE W/DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY, PRIVATE LUXURY BATH WITH CERAMIC TILES, WALK IN CLOSET.
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
West Wind Estates
707 WHITEBARK Court
707 Whitebark Court, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2942 sqft
Fantastic, open floor plan where traditional elegance meets contemporary flair! Soaring ceilings, a wall of windows in the family room! Large kitchen with an abundance of cabinets & counter space, breakfast room, sunken living room, 1st floor den,
1 Unit Available
Downtown Naperville
229 North Ellsworth Street
229 North Ellsworth Street, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1182 sqft
Commuter's Delight! Updated 2nd floor unit ideally located across from the Burlington Square Park at the entrance to the Naperville Metra train station! Spacious 3 Br, 2 bath unit with newer cabinets, updated bathrooms, white doors & trim and
1 Unit Available
1154 Greensfield Drive
1154 Greenfield Drive, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1581 sqft
**FOR RENT** Beautifully remodeled spacious three bedroom + den, 1.5 bath home with a full finished basement and 4th bedroom. Large back yard, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, carpet and blinds throughout.
1 Unit Available
1037 Devonshire Avenue
1037 Devonshire Avenue, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1535 sqft
