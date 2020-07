Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

North Naperville & District 203 schools-can walk to Mill St GS & Jefferson. Minutes from the train NNHS and downtown Naperville! Beautifully presented with new kitchen, new floors on main level, refinished hardwoods on the BR level and BOTH full baths have been remodeled and are like new. Very open floor plan on the main level and the lower level can be used as a 4th BR, 2nd family room or office. Large laundry on lower level & plenty of storage. The lower level has a door to a private patio. Large lot as well. Current tenant is vacating soon & needs a little warning. The home is presented very well and in great condition.