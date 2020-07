Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly bike storage coffee bar online portal

Check out 8456 S Wabash Ave in Chatham! This 18-unit apartment building includes phone entry intercom and pre-wired phone/cable. Apartments may feature free heat, an eat-in kitchen or dining room, a porch, hardwood floors, high-end finishes, and quality appliances. Located by major businesses such as Marshalls, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Studio Movie Grill, Starbucks and more! Only a few minutes from the Red Line CTA Station and Bus #29! Section 8 is accepted. Call now for a showing!