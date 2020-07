Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room elevator pool business center coffee bar conference room fire pit green community internet access key fob access lobby pool table

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live the lifestyle you deserve at 13thirteen Randolph Street Lofts. With an art deco exterior and brand new interior, 13thirteen Street Lofts stands apart from the rest. Choose from spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom lofts with 11-foot ceilings and thoughtfully designed layouts. Combined with exposed concrete flooring, Italian cabinets, upgraded stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and modern finishes throughout, you'll know you found the perfect home! That's just inside your home. Here, you'll be within walking distance of Chicago's thriving Randolph Street entertainment, restaurants and Fulton district. You'll appreciate the theater room and luxury rooftop featuring flat-screen TVs and an outdoor grilling station with stunning views of the Chicago skyline! Energize yourself in the brand new fitness center, and for those ...