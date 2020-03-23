All apartments in Chicago
The Patricians

401 West Fullerton Parkway · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1278778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 West Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
internet access
dogs allowed
Must See Beautiful 1 Bed Available NOW in Prime Lincoln Park!
This architecturally maintained high-rise building boasts uniquely designed vintage and renovated residences that are unrivaled by any address in the neighborhood. Spacious Studio, One-Bedroom, Two-Bedroom and Three-Bedroom apartment residences feature beautiful archways, ornate crown moldings and hardwood flooring throughout. Renovated apartments offer granite, stainless steel appliances and marble bathrooms. Residents can enjoy the rooftop Sky Lounge, a fully-equipped rooftop featuring, grill stations, seating, Wi-Fi and lounges. A 24 hour front desk, on-site maintenance, a laundry facility, a fitness center, and bicycle storage are available for all residents. Guest Suites are also available for your visiting friends & family members. Prices and special offers valid for new residents only. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Patricians have any available units?
The Patricians doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Patricians have?
Some of The Patricians's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Patricians currently offering any rent specials?
The Patricians isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Patricians pet-friendly?
Yes, The Patricians is pet friendly.
Does The Patricians offer parking?
No, The Patricians does not offer parking.
Does The Patricians have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Patricians does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Patricians have a pool?
No, The Patricians does not have a pool.
Does The Patricians have accessible units?
No, The Patricians does not have accessible units.
Does The Patricians have units with dishwashers?
No, The Patricians does not have units with dishwashers.
