Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking elevator

This 14-unit building in Bronzeville, Chicago features On-site Laundry, Security Cameras, Parking, and Secured Phone Entry Intercom. Apartments at 4820 S Michigan Ave may include Pre-wired Phone/Cable, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, and High-end Finishes. These apartments are within walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Washington Park, and the Hall Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via CTA Red & Green Lines at the 47th St. stop. Pets are welcome. Call today for a showing!