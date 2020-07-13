All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4820 S Michigan Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

4820 S Michigan Ave

4820 S Michigan Ave · (312) 667-3215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4820 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4820 S Michigan Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
elevator
This 14-unit building in Bronzeville, Chicago features On-site Laundry, Security Cameras, Parking, and Secured Phone Entry Intercom. Apartments at 4820 S Michigan Ave may include Pre-wired Phone/Cable, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, and High-end Finishes. These apartments are within walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Washington Park, and the Hall Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via CTA Red & Green Lines at the 47th St. stop. Pets are welcome. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 S Michigan Ave have any available units?
4820 S Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 S Michigan Ave have?
Some of 4820 S Michigan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 S Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4820 S Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 S Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 S Michigan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4820 S Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4820 S Michigan Ave offers parking.
Does 4820 S Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 S Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 S Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 4820 S Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4820 S Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4820 S Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 S Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 S Michigan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
