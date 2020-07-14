Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar 24hr concierge dog park doorman 24hr gym parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, Mondial, River West's newest luxury apartment community, offers spacious jr one bedrooms, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Mondial's international-style architecture combines dramatic unobstructed views of the surrounding neighborhood and skyline of Chicago with luxury features and amenities. These apartments include spacious living areas with enhanced ceiling heights (up to 15'), floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, natural hardwood flooring, washer/dryer, modern cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops featuring double stainless steel under-mount sinks with disposal, and full stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliance package including gas range and self-cleaning ovens. Building features include 24-hour access fitness center, outdoor rooftop area with spectacular downtown views, pet friendly with dog run, bike storage, indoor parking, on site management, controlled entry, maintenance and doorman. Mondial offers an ideal downtown location as it provides easy access to the CTA Blue Line, multiple bus routes, I-90/94, and other Chicago neighborhoods, including the Loop, River North, Bucktown and Wicker Park. The River West neighborhood features a variety of coffee shops, popular restaurants, such as Piccolo Sogno and La Scarola, and some of Chicago's most unique nightlife including the Matchbox, Twisted Spoke, and D'Agostino's Pizza and Pub. Mondial is also walking distance from a variety of neighborhood amenities such as dry cleaners, CVS pharmacy, Jewel/Osco grocery store and the renowned East Bank Club.