Chicago, IL
Mondial River West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Mondial River West

Open Now until 6pm
910 W Huron St · (312) 500-3047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move-in Concession --- Offering one month free on vacant 1 bedrooms + 48 hour LNL special. $1000 on all future available floor plans.
Location

910 W Huron St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0206 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0404 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 0704 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. now

$2,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. Sep 3

$3,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mondial River West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, Mondial, River West's newest luxury apartment community, offers spacious jr one bedrooms, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Mondial's international-style architecture combines dramatic unobstructed views of the surrounding neighborhood and skyline of Chicago with luxury features and amenities. These apartments include spacious living areas with enhanced ceiling heights (up to 15'), floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, natural hardwood flooring, washer/dryer, modern cabinets, granite kitchen counter tops featuring double stainless steel under-mount sinks with disposal, and full stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliance package including gas range and self-cleaning ovens. Building features include 24-hour access fitness center, outdoor rooftop area with spectacular downtown views, pet friendly with dog run, bike storage, indoor parking, on site management, controlled entry, maintenance and doorman. Mondial offers an ideal downtown location as it provides easy access to the CTA Blue Line, multiple bus routes, I-90/94, and other Chicago neighborhoods, including the Loop, River North, Bucktown and Wicker Park. The River West neighborhood features a variety of coffee shops, popular restaurants, such as Piccolo Sogno and La Scarola, and some of Chicago's most unique nightlife including the Matchbox, Twisted Spoke, and D'Agostino's Pizza and Pub. Mondial is also walking distance from a variety of neighborhood amenities such as dry cleaners, CVS pharmacy, Jewel/Osco grocery store and the renowned East Bank Club.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $450 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Management reserves the right to restrict any breeds they deem aggressive. Fees/deposits apply.
Dogs
fee: $400 per pet
rent: $25 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $250 per pet
rent: $0
Parking Details: Covered garage $200/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mondial River West have any available units?
Mondial River West has 12 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Mondial River West have?
Some of Mondial River West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mondial River West currently offering any rent specials?
Mondial River West is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Concession --- Offering one month free on vacant 1 bedrooms + 48 hour LNL special. $1000 on all future available floor plans.
Is Mondial River West pet-friendly?
Yes, Mondial River West is pet friendly.
Does Mondial River West offer parking?
Yes, Mondial River West offers parking.
Does Mondial River West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mondial River West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mondial River West have a pool?
No, Mondial River West does not have a pool.
Does Mondial River West have accessible units?
No, Mondial River West does not have accessible units.
Does Mondial River West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mondial River West has units with dishwashers.
