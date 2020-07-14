All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments
Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments

6923 S Indiana Ave · (312) 629-4959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6923 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
This 12 unit building in Park Manor, Chicago features
Phone entry intercom, Pre-wired phone/cable, Eat-in kitchen, Hardwood floors and Free Heat. This location is easily accessible via (ME Metra Electric, and CTA Red and Green Lines as well as 30 South Chicago, 67 67th-69th-71st, 71 71st South Shore, 95 95th, 3 King Drive, 5 South Shore Night Bus, and 29 State Bus Lines. Call to set a showing today! Pangea Quality & Service Guaranteed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments have any available units?
Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments have?
Some of Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments offer parking?
No, Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea 6923 S Indiana Park Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
