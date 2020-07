Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage key fob access package receiving valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging conference room fire pit guest parking guest suite internet cafe lobby media room online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Meet North+Vine, where hotel-style living and the comforts of quintessential Chicago living meet in Old Town. North+Vine provides its residents a wide selection of studio, one, two- and three-bedroom pet friendly apartments. Our residents love our laid back atmosphere and the quiet, elegant, inviting lifestyle, plus all the convenient services available in our North+Vine mobile app, like cleaning, laundry and dog walkers. Say hello.