Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite hot tub package receiving pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park doorman e-payments game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal playground sauna

The Bernardin is a 25 floor, 171 unit luxury apartment building with an additional 20,000 square feet of retail space at the Southeast corner of Chicago and Wabash Avenues. The Bernardin was designed to fulfill the needs of those looking for a high-end luxury residence with finishes that one would find in a privately-owned condo building, combined with the feel and services of a boutique four-star hotel.