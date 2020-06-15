950 North Michigan Avenue

Amenities
Check out the 3D virtual tour! Listed for rent & sale. 2018 Complete Rehab! Jenn-Air appliance package and quartz waterfall countertops in the kitchen with breakfast bar, Wide-plank engineered hardwood floors throughout. Master suite includes his and her separate full baths, new stand alone soaker tub, and large walk through custom closet. In-unit washer/dryer. All rooms have unobstructed views of Lake Michigan and Oak Street Beach! Move right in! Building amenities include large indoor swimming pool with hot tub, full gym, and outside sundeck. Section 8 Applicants Welcome.