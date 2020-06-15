All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:03 PM

950 North Michigan Avenue

950 North Michigan Avenue · (317) 965-7316
Location

950 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4205 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Check out the 3D virtual tour! Listed for rent & sale. 2018 Complete Rehab! Jenn-Air appliance package and quartz waterfall countertops in the kitchen with breakfast bar, Wide-plank engineered hardwood floors throughout. Master suite includes his and her separate full baths, new stand alone soaker tub, and large walk through custom closet. In-unit washer/dryer. All rooms have unobstructed views of Lake Michigan and Oak Street Beach! Move right in! Building amenities include large indoor swimming pool with hot tub, full gym, and outside sundeck. Section 8 Applicants Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 North Michigan Avenue have any available units?
950 North Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 North Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 950 North Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 North Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
950 North Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 North Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 950 North Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 950 North Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 950 North Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 950 North Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 North Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 North Michigan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 950 North Michigan Avenue has a pool.
Does 950 North Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 950 North Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 950 North Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 North Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
