Amenities
928 W FLETCHER ST, #2R - Property Id: 311024
Must See 2 Bedroom Apartment in Wrigleyville!
2 Bedroom Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. 1 Block to Belmont CTA. Walking distance to endless shopping, restaurant & nightlife options! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/928-w-fletcher-st-chicago-il-unit-2r/311024
Property Id 311024
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5952931)