Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

928 W FLETCHER ST, #2R - Property Id: 311024



Must See 2 Bedroom Apartment in Wrigleyville!

2 Bedroom Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. 1 Block to Belmont CTA. Walking distance to endless shopping, restaurant & nightlife options! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Amenities:

Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/928-w-fletcher-st-chicago-il-unit-2r/311024

Property Id 311024



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5952931)