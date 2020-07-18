All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

928 W Fletcher St 2R

928 West Fletcher Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

928 West Fletcher Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
928 W FLETCHER ST, #2R - Property Id: 311024

Must See 2 Bedroom Apartment in Wrigleyville!
2 Bedroom Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. 1 Block to Belmont CTA. Walking distance to endless shopping, restaurant & nightlife options! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/928-w-fletcher-st-chicago-il-unit-2r/311024
Property Id 311024

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 W Fletcher St 2R have any available units?
928 W Fletcher St 2R has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 W Fletcher St 2R have?
Some of 928 W Fletcher St 2R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 W Fletcher St 2R currently offering any rent specials?
928 W Fletcher St 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 W Fletcher St 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 W Fletcher St 2R is pet friendly.
Does 928 W Fletcher St 2R offer parking?
No, 928 W Fletcher St 2R does not offer parking.
Does 928 W Fletcher St 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 W Fletcher St 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 W Fletcher St 2R have a pool?
No, 928 W Fletcher St 2R does not have a pool.
Does 928 W Fletcher St 2R have accessible units?
No, 928 W Fletcher St 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 928 W Fletcher St 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 W Fletcher St 2R has units with dishwashers.
