Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic Location! In the heart of University Village and Little Italy. This Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has a new renovated bath and great back yard space. Just steps from Taylor street and UIC, and just a 7 min walk to the blue line (UIC stop)! This unit rarely stays listed for long, don't wait to see it!