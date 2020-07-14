All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

8001 S Muskegon Ave

8001-03 South Muskegon Avenue · (312) 728-2152
Location

8001-03 South Muskegon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8001 S Muskegon Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
8001 S Muskegon is a 19-unit building in South Chicago. Studio and one-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and free heat. Walking distance to Family Dollar, Little Caesars Pizza, Save-A-Lot, Rainbow Beach on Lake Michigan, and Eckersall Playground Park. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at 79th or CTA bus lines 5, 6, 26, 71, 79, and 95. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 S Muskegon Ave have any available units?
8001 S Muskegon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 S Muskegon Ave have?
Some of 8001 S Muskegon Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 S Muskegon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8001 S Muskegon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 S Muskegon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8001 S Muskegon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8001 S Muskegon Ave offer parking?
No, 8001 S Muskegon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8001 S Muskegon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 S Muskegon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 S Muskegon Ave have a pool?
No, 8001 S Muskegon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8001 S Muskegon Ave have accessible units?
No, 8001 S Muskegon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 S Muskegon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 S Muskegon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
