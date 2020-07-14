8001 S Muskegon Ave

Amenities

8001 S Muskegon is a 19-unit building in South Chicago. Studio and one-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and free heat. Walking distance to Family Dollar, Little Caesars Pizza, Save-A-Lot, Rainbow Beach on Lake Michigan, and Eckersall Playground Park. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at 79th or CTA bus lines 5, 6, 26, 71, 79, and 95. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!



