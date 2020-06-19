853 North Franklin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Come live in this amazing upscale apartment! Luxurious units featuring floor to ceiling glass windows with spectacular city views. Huge floorplans, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, balcony or terraces available. Laundry in unit, superior finishes, and premier location. Parking available for $200/Month. Pets negotiable, breed restrictions apply. $250 Pet fee. $25 Pet rent. $500 admin fee. *Market rent $3500. Listed pricing is net effective rent with 1 month free promotion on a 12 month lease. (must be for June 15th-July 1 lease start date) (Please know the 1 month concession Cannot be prorated throughout the lease term) Tenant pays $3500 a month.



Amenities:

Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Balcony, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.