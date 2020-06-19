All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:23 PM

853 North Franklin Street

853 North Franklin Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1670256
Location

853 North Franklin Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,208

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Come live in this amazing upscale apartment! Luxurious units featuring floor to ceiling glass windows with spectacular city views. Huge floorplans, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, balcony or terraces available. Laundry in unit, superior finishes, and premier location. Parking available for $200/Month. Pets negotiable, breed restrictions apply. $250 Pet fee. $25 Pet rent. $500 admin fee. *Market rent $3500. Listed pricing is net effective rent with 1 month free promotion on a 12 month lease. (must be for June 15th-July 1 lease start date) (Please know the 1 month concession Cannot be prorated throughout the lease term) Tenant pays $3500 a month.

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Garage, Balcony, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 North Franklin Street have any available units?
853 North Franklin Street has a unit available for $3,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 North Franklin Street have?
Some of 853 North Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 North Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
853 North Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 North Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 North Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 853 North Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 853 North Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 853 North Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 North Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 North Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 853 North Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 853 North Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 853 North Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 853 North Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 North Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
