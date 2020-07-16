All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282

8515 West Catherine Avenue · (773) 570-0188
Location

8515 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656
O'Hare

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA Near O'hare! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo near O'Hare, 10 minutes walking from Cumberland Blue line train station. Gas, heat, and water included as well as one parking space. Local malls as well as grocery stores nearby within 10 minutes driving, everything you could need! Second floor unit with balcony, walk in closet, recently remodeled flooring, newer kitchen and bathroom, new A/C, includes storage unit and plenty of closet space! No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5440839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 have any available units?
8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 have?
Some of 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 currently offering any rent specials?
8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 pet-friendly?
No, 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 offer parking?
Yes, 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 offers parking.
Does 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 have a pool?
No, 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 does not have a pool.
Does 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 have accessible units?
No, 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282 does not have units with dishwashers.
