Amenities

dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Huge 3 bed/2 full bath unit on a very nice & quiet street. Very clean unit with large bedrooms & plenty of closets. Enjoy a large backyard that you share with only 1 other unit in the building. 1 outside parking space is included. Laundry is in the building. Tenant pays heat & electric. Sorry, no pets.