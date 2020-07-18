850 W Fletcher St 3R

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2Bed - 1Bath at 850 W Fletcher St - Property Id: 304367



Offering in-unit laundry, equal-sized bedrooms with good closet space, and a chef's kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features a marble bathroom, newly finished hardwood floors throughout, a bay window and high ceilings. This apartment will not last!

For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/850-w-fletcher-st-chicago-il-unit-3r/304367

Property Id 304367



(RLNE5963013)