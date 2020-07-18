All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 850 W Fletcher St 3R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
850 W Fletcher St 3R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

850 W Fletcher St 3R

850 W Fletcher St · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

850 W Fletcher St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2Bed - 1Bath at 850 W Fletcher St - Property Id: 304367

Offering in-unit laundry, equal-sized bedrooms with good closet space, and a chef's kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features a marble bathroom, newly finished hardwood floors throughout, a bay window and high ceilings. This apartment will not last!
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/850-w-fletcher-st-chicago-il-unit-3r/304367
Property Id 304367

(RLNE5963013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 W Fletcher St 3R have any available units?
850 W Fletcher St 3R has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 W Fletcher St 3R have?
Some of 850 W Fletcher St 3R's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 W Fletcher St 3R currently offering any rent specials?
850 W Fletcher St 3R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 W Fletcher St 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 W Fletcher St 3R is pet friendly.
Does 850 W Fletcher St 3R offer parking?
No, 850 W Fletcher St 3R does not offer parking.
Does 850 W Fletcher St 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 W Fletcher St 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 W Fletcher St 3R have a pool?
No, 850 W Fletcher St 3R does not have a pool.
Does 850 W Fletcher St 3R have accessible units?
No, 850 W Fletcher St 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 850 W Fletcher St 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 W Fletcher St 3R has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 850 W Fletcher St 3R?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

420 W. Surf
420 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5800-04 S Artesian Ave
5800 S Artesian Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity