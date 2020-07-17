834 West Waveland Avenue - G

Amenities

All-new gut rehab steps from Wrigley Field with a parking space included! Gorgeous, 3 br, 2 bath unit in fantastic Lakeview/Wriglevyille location with high-end, condo-quality finishes! Unit features spacious living and dining area with beautiful floors throughout. Beautiful brand-new kitchen with all-new high-end KitchenAid appliances including dishwasher; custom-designed cabinets, restaurant-style subway wall tile, quartz counters, etc. Full-size, side-by-side washer/dryer in unit. Bathrooms feature all-new finishes including unique pedestal sinks and quartz counters. Walk to lakefront, all forms of transportation (CTA trains, bus, LSD, etc.), Whole Foods and endless shopping, dining and nightlife options. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee.