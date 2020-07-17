All apartments in Chicago
834 West Waveland Avenue - G

834 West Waveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

834 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
All-new gut rehab steps from Wrigley Field with a parking space included! Gorgeous, 3 br, 2 bath unit in fantastic Lakeview/Wriglevyille location with high-end, condo-quality finishes! Unit features spacious living and dining area with beautiful floors throughout. Beautiful brand-new kitchen with all-new high-end KitchenAid appliances including dishwasher; custom-designed cabinets, restaurant-style subway wall tile, quartz counters, etc. Full-size, side-by-side washer/dryer in unit. Bathrooms feature all-new finishes including unique pedestal sinks and quartz counters. Walk to lakefront, all forms of transportation (CTA trains, bus, LSD, etc.), Whole Foods and endless shopping, dining and nightlife options. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - G have any available units?
834 West Waveland Avenue - G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 West Waveland Avenue - G have?
Some of 834 West Waveland Avenue - G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 West Waveland Avenue - G currently offering any rent specials?
834 West Waveland Avenue - G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 West Waveland Avenue - G pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - G is pet friendly.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - G offer parking?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - G offers parking.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - G have a pool?
No, 834 West Waveland Avenue - G does not have a pool.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - G have accessible units?
No, 834 West Waveland Avenue - G does not have accessible units.
Does 834 West Waveland Avenue - G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 West Waveland Avenue - G has units with dishwashers.
