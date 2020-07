Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

This 25-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features newly renovated two bedroom apartments. The building features On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Dining Rooms. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at the Laramie stop. Nearby parks include Park 416, Kinzie Parkway Park and Moore Park. Section 8 accepted! Call today to schedule a tour!