828 West Grace Street

Excellent Two Bedroom with Large Balcony and Parking Included
Two Bedroom Condo available for rent in Lakeview ! Condo features in unit laundry, central heat and air, carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floors in the common areas. Kitchen includes granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a balcony with great views! Heat, gas, and cable included in rent! Live within walking distance to the el and other public transportation, restaurants, shopping and nightlife! PARKING INCLUDED
Amenities:
Elevator, Garage, Storage, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.