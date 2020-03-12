All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 828 West Grace Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
828 West Grace Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:56 PM

828 West Grace Street

828 West Grace Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1785458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

828 West Grace Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5O8 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Excellent Two Bedroom with Large Balcony and Parking Included
Two Bedroom Condo available for rent in Lakeview ! Condo features in unit laundry, central heat and air, carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floors in the common areas. Kitchen includes granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a balcony with great views! Heat, gas, and cable included in rent! Live within walking distance to the el and other public transportation, restaurants, shopping and nightlife! PARKING INCLUDED

Amenities:
Elevator, Garage, Storage, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 West Grace Street have any available units?
828 West Grace Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 West Grace Street have?
Some of 828 West Grace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 West Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
828 West Grace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 West Grace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 West Grace Street is pet friendly.
Does 828 West Grace Street offer parking?
Yes, 828 West Grace Street does offer parking.
Does 828 West Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 West Grace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 West Grace Street have a pool?
No, 828 West Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 828 West Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 828 West Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 828 West Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 West Grace Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 828 West Grace Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2322 Commonwealth
2322 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity