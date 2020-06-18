All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
820 E 49th St 1S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

820 E 49th St 1S

820 E 49th St · (773) 495-6208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 E 49th St, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sunny and Spacious studio in Kenwood - Property Id: 252421

STUNNING AND SPACIOUS STUDIO IN GORGEOUS KENWOOD!

Hardwood floors, spacious closet space, and HEAT INCLUDED!!

The price is right with this unit and it will not last long!!! Inquire today!!

Applicant Requirements:
550+ CREDIT SCORE, 2.5-3X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS, NO JUDGMENTS!!!

PLEASE EMAIL ALYSSA FROM DREAM SPOTS LEASING FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING ASAP!!
Alyssa@dreamspotsleasing.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252421
Property Id 252421

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5798130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 E 49th St 1S have any available units?
820 E 49th St 1S has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 E 49th St 1S have?
Some of 820 E 49th St 1S's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 E 49th St 1S currently offering any rent specials?
820 E 49th St 1S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 E 49th St 1S pet-friendly?
No, 820 E 49th St 1S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 820 E 49th St 1S offer parking?
No, 820 E 49th St 1S does not offer parking.
Does 820 E 49th St 1S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 E 49th St 1S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 E 49th St 1S have a pool?
No, 820 E 49th St 1S does not have a pool.
Does 820 E 49th St 1S have accessible units?
No, 820 E 49th St 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 820 E 49th St 1S have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 E 49th St 1S does not have units with dishwashers.
