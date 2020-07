Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Welcome to 8000 S Ellis Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago! This newly remodeled 18-unit building features apartments with hardwood floors. Walking distance to Food Town, Tasty Chicken, Paradise Supermarket, and Grand Crossing Park. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Chatham or CTA bus lines 4 & 79. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!