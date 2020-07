Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 12-unit building is located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago. Our two and four bedroom apartments feature Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Aldi, Family Dollar, Walmart, and Thurgood Marshall Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute easily via Bus #9 at the Ashland & 77th Street stop. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing.