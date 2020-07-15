/
/
/
NORTHPARK
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM
673 Apartments For Rent Near North Park University
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
North Center
Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,923
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,389
1205 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath in Heart of Wrigleyville! The Residences at Addison & Clark is an iconic location in the coveted Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
Uptown
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
416 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
700 sqft
Vintage charm on the outside. Contemporary luxury inside. Renovated in 2016, Uptown Regency is filled with state of the art amenities and offers scenic lake views.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5056-60 N. Winchester Chicago IL 60640 is managed by ICM Properties Inc. The property offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 665 to 1360 sq.ft.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Lakeview
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
840 sqft
Berteau & Ashland (Just North of Irving Park) - FREE HEAT - laundry room in building - hardwood floors - tree lined street - 3 block walk to cta 'L' train - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
585 sqft
Close to 2 bus lines and the El train - building laundry room - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit Rockwell & Gunnison Call ICM Properties, Inc.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Uptown
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Popular Ravenswood Location! You will be living on quiet tree lined streets near local Metra and "EL" train. Every unit at 4863-67 N. Hernitage has the following modern amenities: - Rehabbed kitchen w/ stone counters - Modern appliances (incl.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Rockwell Manor
2600 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
650 sqft
Located in a beautiful tree-lined residential community on the north side of the city, Rockwell Manor offers generously sized studios, convertibles, one, two and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and unique layouts.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
980 sqft
Our 1916-34 W. Winona / 5103-15 N. Winchester building is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods. These 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments range in size from 720 to 1065 sqft., with both vintage and modern options.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Edgewater
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Uptown
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,050
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
With its green tiled roof and landscaped courtyard, Green Manor is easily one of the most beautiful buildings on the block. These vintage-styled studio, convertible and one-bedroom apartments feature hardwood flooring and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$950
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1825-39 W. Foster / 5131-37 N. Wolcott This Ravenswood corner building offers both vintage and renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Edgewater
The Edison
5200 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish and sustainable apartments in a central Chicago location. Located by the Berwyn metro station and U.S. Route 41. The building has a 24/7 doorman and laundry onsite.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
655 sqft
4715-25 N. Leavitt / 2175-79 W. Giddings This Ravenswood corner building offers 1 and 2-bedroom fully renovated apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
600 sqft
Wilson Court is a beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
908 sqft
5202-16 N. Damen / 2000-10 W. Foster is a corner building with tons of space, and all units are heat included. This Ravenswood corner building offers both vintage and renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square Commons
4759 N Maplewood Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1140 sqft
Lincoln Square Commons sits in the heart of Lincoln Square on Maplewood and Lawrence Avenue. The property boasts completely remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Lincoln Square
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
This building in the popular Ravenswood neighborhood is home to studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1000 sqft
Step outside the door and you will find yourself in the heart of Lincoln Square, a neighborhood populated by eclectic restaurants with European flair, retail, music and cultural venues.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Lincoln Square
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Ravenswood location close to everything. Near shopping, nightlife, coffee shops. Under 3 blocks walk to cta 'L' train, 5 to metra, near multiple bus lines.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
965 sqft
- Great Budlong Woods / Ravenswood location - hardwood floors throughout - FREE HEAT - laundry room - quiet tree lined street w/ easy street parking - short walk to Tony's Fresh Market - 2 blocks to Lincoln bus - professional management company with
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Uptown
4857 North Paulina St. Apt.
4857 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1465 sqft
Heart of Ravenswood gem! Only a few blocks to Metra and half mile to El. close to bus service. Many udpated units.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Uptown
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$830
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Lincoln Square
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
965 sqft
Live in this great Ravenswood location - close to shopping, nightlife and only a few blocks to the El and Metra trains. - All units in this handsome courtyard building have central air, newer windows and hardwood floors. Assigned building engineer.