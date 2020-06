Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOVELY LARGE GARDEN APARTMENT - Property Id: 157365



Beautiful Garden Unit Available now in a nice tree lined street. Washer and Drier in the unit. Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator,Stove are in great condition. Good credit and the background check is required.

Close to shopping and public transportation and restaurants.

Please call for inquiries

Meltem 7732162222

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157365

Property Id 157365



(RLNE5727504)