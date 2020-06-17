All apartments in Chicago
737 North Lasalle
737 North Lasalle

737 N La Salle Dr · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Wood Flooring -Stainless Steel Appliances -Balconies in all Some Layouts -Huge Windows with City and Lake Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Co-working Space -Onsite Dry-cleaning -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Roof Deck Swimming Pool and Tanning Deck Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 North Lasalle have any available units?
737 North Lasalle has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 North Lasalle have?
Some of 737 North Lasalle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 North Lasalle currently offering any rent specials?
737 North Lasalle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 North Lasalle pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 North Lasalle is pet friendly.
Does 737 North Lasalle offer parking?
Yes, 737 North Lasalle does offer parking.
Does 737 North Lasalle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 North Lasalle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 North Lasalle have a pool?
Yes, 737 North Lasalle has a pool.
Does 737 North Lasalle have accessible units?
No, 737 North Lasalle does not have accessible units.
Does 737 North Lasalle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 North Lasalle has units with dishwashers.
