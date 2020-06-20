7365 N Sheridan Rd 1

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 2BR in Steps from the Lake - Property Id: 247868
This 2 bed, 1 bath unit is locate in East Rogers Park on N. Sheridan Rd just steps from the lake!
* Hardwood Floors
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Modern Bathroom
* Massive Living Room
* Tons of Closer Space
* Queen Sized bedrooms
* Pet Friendly - Dogs & Cats (Fees & Restrictions Apply)
* $400 Move in fee
* Tenant responsible for Cooking Gas & Electric
* Heat, Water & Sewer Included
* On-Site Laundry & Storage
* Parking Options
**Requirements**
* Fair Credit in Good Standing (630+)
* Monthly Income of 3x the rent
* No prior evictions or bankruptcies
* No prior utility collections
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability & pricing is subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose Ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247868
(RLNE5728438)