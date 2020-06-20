All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7365 N Sheridan Rd 1

7365 N Sheridan Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7365 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully Renovated 2BR in Steps from the Lake - Property Id: 247868

This 2 bed, 1 bath unit is locate in East Rogers Park on N. Sheridan Rd just steps from the lake!

Amenities
* Hardwood Floors
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Modern Bathroom
* Massive Living Room
* Tons of Closer Space
* Queen Sized bedrooms
* Pet Friendly - Dogs & Cats (Fees & Restrictions Apply)
* $400 Move in fee
* Tenant responsible for Cooking Gas & Electric
* Heat, Water & Sewer Included
* On-Site Laundry & Storage
* Parking Options

**Requirements**
* Fair Credit in Good Standing (630+)
* Monthly Income of 3x the rent
* No prior evictions or bankruptcies
* No prior utility collections
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability & pricing is subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose Ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247868
Property Id 247868

(RLNE5728438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

