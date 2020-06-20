7365 N Sheridan Rd 1

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 2BR in Steps from the Lake - Property Id: 247868



This 2 bed, 1 bath unit is locate in East Rogers Park on N. Sheridan Rd just steps from the lake!



* Hardwood Floors

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Modern Bathroom

* Massive Living Room

* Tons of Closer Space

* Queen Sized bedrooms

* Pet Friendly - Dogs & Cats (Fees & Restrictions Apply)

* $400 Move in fee

* Tenant responsible for Cooking Gas & Electric

* Heat, Water & Sewer Included

* On-Site Laundry & Storage

* Parking Options



**Requirements**

* Fair Credit in Good Standing (630+)

* Monthly Income of 3x the rent

* No prior evictions or bankruptcies

* No prior utility collections

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**



***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability & pricing is subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose Ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247868

