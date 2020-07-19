7365 N Sheridan Rd 1

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils range oven

STUNNING RENOVATED 2BR JUST STEPS FROM THE LAKE! - Property Id: 249862



Location: 7365 N. Sheridan

Rent: $1,895

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Pets ok

Lease Term: 12 months



2 QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS'

-TONS OF CLOSET SPACE

-MASSIVE LIVING SPACE (CAN FIT LIVING & DINING FURNISHINGS & MORE)

-MODERN KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES

-HEAT, WATER & TRASH INCLUDED

-PET FRIENDLY

-PARKING FOR RENT



LAST 2 BEDROOM AVAILABLE, CONTACT A LANDSTAR AGENT TO SEE IT TODAY.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249862

(RLNE5905309)