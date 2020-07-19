All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7365 N Sheridan Rd 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

7365 N Sheridan Rd 1

7365 N Sheridan Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7365 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING RENOVATED 2BR JUST STEPS FROM THE LAKE! - Property Id: 249862

Location: 7365 N. Sheridan
Rent: $1,895
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Pets ok
Lease Term: 12 months

2 QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS'
-TONS OF CLOSET SPACE
-MASSIVE LIVING SPACE (CAN FIT LIVING & DINING FURNISHINGS & MORE)
-MODERN KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES
-HEAT, WATER & TRASH INCLUDED
-PET FRIENDLY
-PARKING FOR RENT

LAST 2 BEDROOM AVAILABLE, CONTACT A LANDSTAR AGENT TO SEE IT TODAY.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249862
Property Id 249862

(RLNE5905309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 have any available units?
7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 have?
Some of 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 offers parking.
Does 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7365 N Sheridan Rd 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5832 W North Ave
5832 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
Pangea 222 East 109th
222 E 109th St
Chicago, IL 60628
2455 West Logan Blvd
2455 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College