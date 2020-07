Amenities

very bright 1 bedroom, eat in kitchen, HEAT/GAS INCL. at lakefront, playground and beach at building. Hardwood flooring throughout. outdoor space. No pet fees, storage and Laundry on site, back deck. hardwood flooring. no pet fees, security deposit required equal to one months rent. Photos may not be of actual unit. Availability and price is subject to change without notice.



Terms: One year lease