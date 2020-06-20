All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S

7136 South Yates Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7136 South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Enjoy an extra large 3bd + 2ba unit with in-unit washer dryer!

This apartment features:
**Large living room, with dining area, perfect for entertaining!
**3 bedrooms
**2 full bathrooms
**Stainless steel appliances
**W/D in unit
**Plenty of Storage space
**Back deck for grilling & lounging
**Off-street parking
**Central air

GREAT South Shore LOCATION can't be beat!!
--1 min WALK to new "South Shore Brew" Coffee Shop
--1 min WALK to South Shore METRA station
--1 min WALK to South Shore EXPRESS bus - downtown in 30 min or less (15 min to Hyde Park/ Univ. of Chicago)
--4 min DRIVE to new Shop & Save grocery store
--10 min DRIVE to Hyde Park / University of Chicago

Terms:
--Rent: $1575/mo
--Available: now
--1 year lease (longer term available)
--1 mo Security Deposit
--Pets: case by case

Call or email today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S have any available units?
7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S have?
Some of 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S currently offering any rent specials?
7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S is pet friendly.
Does 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S offer parking?
Yes, 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S does offer parking.
Does 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S have a pool?
No, 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S does not have a pool.
Does 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S have accessible units?
No, 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
531 Deming Place
531 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
5325 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5325 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College