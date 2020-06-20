7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill

Enjoy an extra large 3bd + 2ba unit with in-unit washer dryer!



This apartment features:

**Large living room, with dining area, perfect for entertaining!

**3 bedrooms

**2 full bathrooms

**Stainless steel appliances

**W/D in unit

**Plenty of Storage space

**Back deck for grilling & lounging

**Off-street parking

**Central air



GREAT South Shore LOCATION can't be beat!!

--1 min WALK to new "South Shore Brew" Coffee Shop

--1 min WALK to South Shore METRA station

--1 min WALK to South Shore EXPRESS bus - downtown in 30 min or less (15 min to Hyde Park/ Univ. of Chicago)

--4 min DRIVE to new Shop & Save grocery store

--10 min DRIVE to Hyde Park / University of Chicago



Terms:

--Rent: $1575/mo

--Available: now

--1 year lease (longer term available)

--1 mo Security Deposit

--Pets: case by case



Call or email today for a showing!