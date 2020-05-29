All apartments in Chicago
6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B.
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:02 PM

6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B

6833 North Oakley Avenue · (847) 796-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6833 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
STUNNING 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Rogers Park!

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=73gyExd5cf7

New throughout the interior of this spectacular West Ridge condo! New stainless-steel appliances installed in the kitchen, magnificent hardwood laminate flooring throughout the unit, and fresh paint totally modernized this condo. Dual entrances to the condo, including a private entrance off the rear porch. The enormous living room sits at the front with a huge picture frame window as the central focus of the room, enhancing the entire condo with natural light. The bedroom sits in the back of the condo, just off the bathroom. Fantastic layout and prepared for an immediate move in.

School Data
Elementary: (299) G. Armstrong International Studies Elementary School
Junior High: (299) G. Armstrong International Studies Elementary School
High School: (299) Sullivan High School

Available Immediately!! Pets are welcome, and will be considered on a case by case basis. 12 Month Lease Agreement Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B have any available units?
6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B have?
Some of 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B currently offering any rent specials?
6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B is pet friendly.
Does 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B offer parking?
Yes, 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B does offer parking.
Does 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B have a pool?
No, 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B does not have a pool.
Does 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B have accessible units?
No, 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B has units with dishwashers.

