6833 N. Oakley Avenue, Unit 2B.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

STUNNING 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Rogers Park!



New throughout the interior of this spectacular West Ridge condo! New stainless-steel appliances installed in the kitchen, magnificent hardwood laminate flooring throughout the unit, and fresh paint totally modernized this condo. Dual entrances to the condo, including a private entrance off the rear porch. The enormous living room sits at the front with a huge picture frame window as the central focus of the room, enhancing the entire condo with natural light. The bedroom sits in the back of the condo, just off the bathroom. Fantastic layout and prepared for an immediate move in.



School Data

Elementary: (299) G. Armstrong International Studies Elementary School

Junior High: (299) G. Armstrong International Studies Elementary School

High School: (299) Sullivan High School



Available Immediately!! Pets are welcome, and will be considered on a case by case basis. 12 Month Lease Agreement Required.