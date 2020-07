Amenities

RENOVATED 1 BED IN JACKSON PARK - Property Id: 316932



Live alone? No worries. RENOVATED 1 bed/1 bath in Jackson Park. Stainless steel appliances. Very Stylish and Spacious. Large closets and storage space. Minutes away from the Lakefront.



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

550+ CREDIT SCORE, 3 X INCOME, NO EVICTIONS, NO BANKRUPTCIES



Please text or email Shannon Smith at (312) 914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6730-s-chappel-chicago-il-unit-2h/316932

No Dogs Allowed



