6700 South South Shore Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful Lake Shore 1BR/1BATH condo for rent with a breath-taking view facing Lake Michigan and plenty of natural sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows from living room to the bedroom, perfect for a single occupant or a couple. Heat, Cooking Gas, and water, INCLUDED. 1 Parking Space is available for $100 per month. All applicants are welcome to apply, including Section 8. Credit Report is required for Cash Paying applicants. Inquire Within! *Please note* Quadrangle is a Non- Smoking & Pet Free Building.