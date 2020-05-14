All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
6700 South South Shore Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

6700 South South Shore Drive

6700 South South Shore Drive · (708) 518-6823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6700 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Lake Shore 1BR/1BATH condo for rent with a breath-taking view facing Lake Michigan and plenty of natural sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows from living room to the bedroom, perfect for a single occupant or a couple. Heat, Cooking Gas, and water, INCLUDED. 1 Parking Space is available for $100 per month. All applicants are welcome to apply, including Section 8. Credit Report is required for Cash Paying applicants. Inquire Within! *Please note* Quadrangle is a Non- Smoking & Pet Free Building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 South South Shore Drive have any available units?
6700 South South Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 6700 South South Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6700 South South Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 South South Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 South South Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6700 South South Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6700 South South Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 6700 South South Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 South South Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 South South Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 6700 South South Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6700 South South Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6700 South South Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 South South Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 South South Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 South South Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 South South Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
