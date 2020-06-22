662 North Sangamon

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool new construction

New Construction 1B/1B Units in River West (662 Sangamon) *Multiple Units Available Between $2,150-$2,295* *Flexible to begin leases June 15-August 1* Features: Elevator Building Butterfly Smart Entry System Schlage Smart Entry (Key System) Quartz Counters Soft Close Drawers Brand New Whirlpool SS Appliances Huge Kitchen Island Grohe Plumbing Fixtures Hardwood Flooring New Laundry In Unit High Ceilings Floor To Ceiling Windows Oversized Patio Spacious, Open Concept Living Room Large Bedroom (will accommodate queen or king bed) Spacious Bathroom with large glass shower Excellent Natural Light (Southern/Western Exposure) Neighborhood EXCELLENT LOCATION! 2 blocks to Blue Line and Bus @Chicago Ave. Less than 1 minute to highway access @Ogden Steps from popular dining, entertainment, shopping, parks and much more! Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease