Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

662 North Sangamon

662 North Sangamon Street · (630) 338-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

662 North Sangamon Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
new construction
New Construction 1B/1B Units in River West (662 Sangamon) *Multiple Units Available Between $2,150-$2,295* *Flexible to begin leases June 15-August 1* Features: Elevator Building Butterfly Smart Entry System Schlage Smart Entry (Key System) Quartz Counters Soft Close Drawers Brand New Whirlpool SS Appliances Huge Kitchen Island Grohe Plumbing Fixtures Hardwood Flooring New Laundry In Unit High Ceilings Floor To Ceiling Windows Oversized Patio Spacious, Open Concept Living Room Large Bedroom (will accommodate queen or king bed) Spacious Bathroom with large glass shower Excellent Natural Light (Southern/Western Exposure) Neighborhood EXCELLENT LOCATION! 2 blocks to Blue Line and Bus @Chicago Ave. Less than 1 minute to highway access @Ogden Steps from popular dining, entertainment, shopping, parks and much more! Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 North Sangamon have any available units?
662 North Sangamon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 North Sangamon have?
Some of 662 North Sangamon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 North Sangamon currently offering any rent specials?
662 North Sangamon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 North Sangamon pet-friendly?
No, 662 North Sangamon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 662 North Sangamon offer parking?
No, 662 North Sangamon does not offer parking.
Does 662 North Sangamon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 662 North Sangamon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 North Sangamon have a pool?
Yes, 662 North Sangamon has a pool.
Does 662 North Sangamon have accessible units?
No, 662 North Sangamon does not have accessible units.
Does 662 North Sangamon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 North Sangamon has units with dishwashers.
