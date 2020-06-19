651 N Mcclurg Ct

Amenities
COZY Studio in Streeterville w/ Hardwood Floors! - Property Id: 270203
My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!
STUNNING studio w/ hardwood floors throughout, spacious closets and updated appliances
Amenities include indoor pool, fitness center, rooftop and much more!
Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #32
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270203
Property Id 270203
(RLNE5739951)