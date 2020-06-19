All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 651 N Mcclurg Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
651 N Mcclurg Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

651 N Mcclurg Ct

651 North Mcclurg Court · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

651 North Mcclurg Court, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
COZY Studio in Streeterville w/ Hardwood Floors! - Property Id: 270203

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

STUNNING studio w/ hardwood floors throughout, spacious closets and updated appliances

Amenities include indoor pool, fitness center, rooftop and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #32
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270203
Property Id 270203

(RLNE5739951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 N Mcclurg Ct have any available units?
651 N Mcclurg Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 N Mcclurg Ct have?
Some of 651 N Mcclurg Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 N Mcclurg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
651 N Mcclurg Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 N Mcclurg Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 N Mcclurg Ct is pet friendly.
Does 651 N Mcclurg Ct offer parking?
No, 651 N Mcclurg Ct does not offer parking.
Does 651 N Mcclurg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 N Mcclurg Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 N Mcclurg Ct have a pool?
Yes, 651 N Mcclurg Ct has a pool.
Does 651 N Mcclurg Ct have accessible units?
No, 651 N Mcclurg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 651 N Mcclurg Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 N Mcclurg Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 651 N Mcclurg Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
Melrose Shores
520 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity