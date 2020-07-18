All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

644 W Schubert Ave 2

644 West Schubert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

644 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SPACIOUS 2 Bed + Office / 1 Bath in Lincoln park - Property Id: 302375

Live in the heart of Lincoln Park at this 2 bed + office / 1 bath apartment. The building is steps to Trader Joes and Target, as well as walking distance to great restaurants, parks, the lake, Diversey Brown/Purple line station, and bus stops. The apartment has 2 spacious bedrooms, a spare room for an office space, a newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining and living room, central air and heat, and laundry in building! There's also a common outdoor space in the back of the building!
Property Id 302375

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 W Schubert Ave 2 have any available units?
644 W Schubert Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 W Schubert Ave 2 have?
Some of 644 W Schubert Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 W Schubert Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
644 W Schubert Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 W Schubert Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 644 W Schubert Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 644 W Schubert Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 644 W Schubert Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 644 W Schubert Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 W Schubert Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 W Schubert Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 644 W Schubert Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 644 W Schubert Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 644 W Schubert Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 644 W Schubert Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 W Schubert Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
