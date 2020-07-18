644 W Schubert Ave 2

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

SPACIOUS 2 Bed + Office / 1 Bath in Lincoln park - Property Id: 302375



Live in the heart of Lincoln Park at this 2 bed + office / 1 bath apartment. The building is steps to Trader Joes and Target, as well as walking distance to great restaurants, parks, the lake, Diversey Brown/Purple line station, and bus stops. The apartment has 2 spacious bedrooms, a spare room for an office space, a newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining and living room, central air and heat, and laundry in building! There's also a common outdoor space in the back of the building!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302375

Property Id 302375



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5865818)