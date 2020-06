Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 NEW BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM LOCATED IN HYDEPARK! - Property Id: 301933



Beautiful 2 bedroom in the heart of HYDE PARK. In unit washer and dryer! Brand new everything with amazing finishes. Enjoy easy access to expressways, public transit and some of the most amazing restaurants! WILL NOT LAST LONG! Contact Sharonnatta Jackson of Chicago's Premier Realty Group Dream Spots by text or email at: 773-812-8244 & sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com. Please text with CHA VOUCHERS AS WELL



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS please read!

Tier 1

600+ CREDIT SCORE

3X MONTHLY INCOME

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301933

Property Id 301933



