Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed

629 W. Melrose Available 05/01/20 An Historic Home on an Historic Block: renovated single family home with 3 car garage! - Rare opportunity to lease an entire single-family home on an historic block.



Located across the street from Nettlehorst Elementary School!



6 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Home Features:



~ Professionally Landscaped Yard

~ Beautiful Curb Appeal

~ Front Porch

~ Detached 3 Car Garage

~ Hardwood Floors throughout

~ New Heating and Cooling (~2015)

~ Laundry Room with full-size Washer/Dryer

~ Basement Rec Room

~ Restored natural woodwork

~ Original Stained Glass

~ Renovated Kitchen (~2015)



Wired for Comcast/Xfinity. Residents will pay utilities. No dogs permitted. No smoking.



Great walk score; close to everything! A true must see.

By appointment only. Please call or e-mail with inquiries.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5612636)