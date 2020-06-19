All apartments in Chicago
623 West 31st Street

623 West 31st Street · (773) 886-0660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

623 West 31st Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2FL · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 3 Bed /1 Bath apartment in the heart of Bridgeport. Central heating system and new flooring. Kitchen with granite countertop and beautiful 42' cabinet space. Spacious living room and bedrooms. Garage parking also available for an additional $75. Walking distance to the bus station, grocery, shop, park and restaurants..etc. Great area near UIC, IIT, Chinatown. AWESOME LOCATION!! One month security deposit. Tenants responsible for gas and electricity. Credit and background check required. No Pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 West 31st Street have any available units?
623 West 31st Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 623 West 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 West 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 West 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 623 West 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 623 West 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 623 West 31st Street does offer parking.
Does 623 West 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 West 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 West 31st Street have a pool?
No, 623 West 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 West 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 623 West 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 West 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 West 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 West 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 West 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
