623 West 31st Street

Newly remodeled 3 Bed /1 Bath apartment in the heart of Bridgeport. Central heating system and new flooring. Kitchen with granite countertop and beautiful 42' cabinet space. Spacious living room and bedrooms. Garage parking also available for an additional $75. Walking distance to the bus station, grocery, shop, park and restaurants..etc. Great area near UIC, IIT, Chinatown. AWESOME LOCATION!! One month security deposit. Tenants responsible for gas and electricity. Credit and background check required. No Pet.