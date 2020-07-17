617 W Cornelia Ave E3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit E3 Available 08/01/20 617 W CORNELIA, #E3 - Property Id: 304665



Must See 2BR Available in Prime East Lakeview - Great Deal!

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, large living area, good closet space. Laundry on site. Pet friendly building. Unbeatable location! Close to CTA Bus Routes, Red Line, Shopping, Nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Amenities:

Laundry, Hardwood

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/617-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-e3/304665

Property Id 304665



(RLNE5951695)