Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

617 W Cornelia Ave E3

617 W Cornelia Ave · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit E3 Available 08/01/20 617 W CORNELIA, #E3 - Property Id: 304665

Must See 2BR Available in Prime East Lakeview - Great Deal!
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, large living area, good closet space. Laundry on site. Pet friendly building. Unbeatable location! Close to CTA Bus Routes, Red Line, Shopping, Nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/617-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-e3/304665
Property Id 304665

(RLNE5951695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 have any available units?
617 W Cornelia Ave E3 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 have?
Some of 617 W Cornelia Ave E3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 currently offering any rent specials?
617 W Cornelia Ave E3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 is pet friendly.
Does 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 offer parking?
No, 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 does not offer parking.
Does 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 have a pool?
No, 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 does not have a pool.
Does 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 have accessible units?
No, 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 does not have accessible units.
Does 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 W Cornelia Ave E3 does not have units with dishwashers.
