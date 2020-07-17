617 W Cornelia Ave E3

Amenities
Unit E3 Available 08/01/20 617 W CORNELIA, #E3 - Property Id: 304665
Must See 2BR Available in Prime East Lakeview - Great Deal!
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, large living area, good closet space. Laundry on site. Pet friendly building. Unbeatable location! Close to CTA Bus Routes, Red Line, Shopping, Nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/617-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-e3/304665
