Unit Amenities bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

This 26-unit building is located in the South Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago. The building features On-Site Laundry, and apartments include Free Heat. Conveniently located directly next to Columbus Park and the Eisenhower Expressway. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at the Central stop or CTA Blue Line at the Austin stop. Section 8 accepted! Call today to schedule a tour!