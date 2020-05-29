Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

5934 N Winthrop Ave - Property Id: 258695



This is a GREAT larger 1 Bed for RENT! The unit has hardwood floors throughout, walk in closet, dishwasher, and is 1 blk to the train. The unit and building is very clean and well maintained. It has a lot of closet space, open concept floorplan, cable ready. The building has NO laundry but a large laundromat is 1 blk away and they have a dry cleaner down the blk that also handles laundry plus dry cleaning. Everything you need from public transportation to grocery stores to night life is right here!

No Pets Allowed



