All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5934 N Winthrop Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5934 N Winthrop Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5934 N Winthrop Ave

5934 North Winthrop Avenue · (708) 571-8095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5934 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
5934 N Winthrop Ave - Property Id: 258695

This is a GREAT larger 1 Bed for RENT! The unit has hardwood floors throughout, walk in closet, dishwasher, and is 1 blk to the train. The unit and building is very clean and well maintained. It has a lot of closet space, open concept floorplan, cable ready. The building has NO laundry but a large laundromat is 1 blk away and they have a dry cleaner down the blk that also handles laundry plus dry cleaning. Everything you need from public transportation to grocery stores to night life is right here!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258695
Property Id 258695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 N Winthrop Ave have any available units?
5934 N Winthrop Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5934 N Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 5934 N Winthrop Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5934 N Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5934 N Winthrop Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 N Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5934 N Winthrop Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5934 N Winthrop Ave offer parking?
No, 5934 N Winthrop Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5934 N Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 N Winthrop Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 N Winthrop Ave have a pool?
No, 5934 N Winthrop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5934 N Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 5934 N Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 N Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5934 N Winthrop Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5934 N Winthrop Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60640
2322 Commonwealth
2322 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity