5851 N Winthrop Ave 304

Amenities
5851 N Winthrop, heat/water/cooking gas included! - Property Id: 219997
Location: 5851 N. Winthrop
Rent: $825
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok
Lease Term: 12 months
SPACIOUS STUDIOS.
UTILITIES INCLUDED
PARKING: $125 GARAGE PARKING, $100 OUTDOOR PARKING.
ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY AVAILABLE
TEXT/CALL FOR MORE INFO
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219997
No Dogs Allowed
