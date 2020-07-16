5851 N Winthrop Ave 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

5851 N Winthrop, heat/water/cooking gas included! - Property Id: 219997



Location: 5851 N. Winthrop

Rent: $825

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Cats ok

Lease Term: 12 months



SPACIOUS STUDIOS.

UTILITIES INCLUDED

PARKING: $125 GARAGE PARKING, $100 OUTDOOR PARKING.

ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY AVAILABLE



TEXT/CALL FOR MORE INFO



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219997

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5898294)