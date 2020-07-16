All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

5851 N Winthrop Ave 304

5851 North Winthrop Avenue · (773) 968-0161
Location

5851 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 304 · Avail. now

$825

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
elevator
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
5851 N Winthrop, heat/water/cooking gas included! - Property Id: 219997

Location: 5851 N. Winthrop
Rent: $825
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok
Lease Term: 12 months

SPACIOUS STUDIOS.
UTILITIES INCLUDED
PARKING: $125 GARAGE PARKING, $100 OUTDOOR PARKING.
ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY AVAILABLE

TEXT/CALL FOR MORE INFO

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219997
Property Id 219997

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5898294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

