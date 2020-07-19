All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 24 2020 at 10:42 PM

5847 North Winthrop Avenue

5847 North Winthrop Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1249726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5847 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Great Priced Studio - Walking Distance to Transit
Two blocks from Lake Michigan and Sheridan. The kitchen is brand new, with granite counters and dark cabinets. There is a dining area just off the kitchen. Living room and bedroom will have brand new carpeting. Bathroom is also new and modern. Heat, water, and gas is included in the rent. Tenants pay electric. Ac is built into the unit through the bedroom closet and is electric. This is an elevator building, 1/2 a block from the Thorndale redline.***Pictures may be of a similar unit***
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 North Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
5847 North Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 North Winthrop Avenue have?
Some of 5847 North Winthrop Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 North Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5847 North Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 North Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 North Winthrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5847 North Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
No, 5847 North Winthrop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5847 North Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 North Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 North Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 5847 North Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5847 North Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5847 North Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 North Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 North Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
