551 W Surf

Situated in one of the most desirable areas in Lakeview--close to shopping, groceries and entertainment--this updated 2 bed 1 bath boasts hardwood floors throughout, a remodeled bathroom, sun room, and extra spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has tile backsplash, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher with dining area adjacent. Back door leads out to large private deck! Very pet friendly, no weight limit or breed restrictions and NO PET FEE! Radiant heat (which means free heating) and window AC unit. Shared courtyard with grass and lovely landscaping. Convenient trash pick up--occupant is able to place in bins on the back porch that will be picked up. Available 10/15!