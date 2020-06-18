All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 551 W Surf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
551 W Surf
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

551 W Surf

551 West Surf Street · (312) 859-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

551 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Situated in one of the most desirable areas in Lakeview--close to shopping, groceries and entertainment--this updated 2 bed 1 bath boasts hardwood floors throughout, a remodeled bathroom, sun room, and extra spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has tile backsplash, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher with dining area adjacent. Back door leads out to large private deck! Very pet friendly, no weight limit or breed restrictions and NO PET FEE! Radiant heat (which means free heating) and window AC unit. Shared courtyard with grass and lovely landscaping. Convenient trash pick up--occupant is able to place in bins on the back porch that will be picked up. Available 10/15!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 W Surf have any available units?
551 W Surf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 W Surf have?
Some of 551 W Surf's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 W Surf currently offering any rent specials?
551 W Surf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 W Surf pet-friendly?
No, 551 W Surf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 551 W Surf offer parking?
No, 551 W Surf does not offer parking.
Does 551 W Surf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 W Surf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 W Surf have a pool?
No, 551 W Surf does not have a pool.
Does 551 W Surf have accessible units?
No, 551 W Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 551 W Surf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 W Surf has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 551 W Surf?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
3250 N Lakewood
3250 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St
Chicago, IL 60620
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity