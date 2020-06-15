5443 W Chicago Ave 2

Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils refrigerator

SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN AUSTIN - Property Id: 252492



HUGE 3 BEDROOM ON THE WEST SIDE IN THE AUSTIN AREA!!



Hardwood floors, separate dining room, free off street parking!



Applicant Requirements:

525+ CREDIT SCORE, 2.5-3X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS, NO JUDGMENTS!!



PLEASE EMAIL ALYSSA FROM DREAM SPOTS LEASING FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING ASAP!!

Alyssa@dreamspotsleasing.com

No Dogs Allowed



