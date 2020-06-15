All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5443 W Chicago Ave 2

5443 W Chicago Ave · (773) 495-6208
Location

5443 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS APARTMENT IN AUSTIN - Property Id: 252492

HUGE 3 BEDROOM ON THE WEST SIDE IN THE AUSTIN AREA!!

Hardwood floors, separate dining room, free off street parking!

Applicant Requirements:
525+ CREDIT SCORE, 2.5-3X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS, NO JUDGMENTS!!

PLEASE EMAIL ALYSSA FROM DREAM SPOTS LEASING FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING ASAP!!
Alyssa@dreamspotsleasing.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252492
Property Id 252492

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 have any available units?
5443 W Chicago Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 have?
Some of 5443 W Chicago Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5443 W Chicago Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
