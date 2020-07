Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator pool tennis court

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN COMPLETELY REMODELED LARGE 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM UNIT IN AN ELEVATOR BUILDING. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TONS OF CLOSET SPACE! WONDERFUL COURTYARD & AMENITIES - OUTDOOR POOL AND TENNIS COURT. SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - I-90, I-294, STORES, THE CTA BUSES AND THE BLUE LINE TAKING YOU TO DOWNTOWN CHICAGO, O'HARE AIRPORT AND THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD. CALL BEFORE IT IS GONE.