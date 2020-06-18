All apartments in Chicago
528 N State
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

528 N State

528 North State Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 North State Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
gym
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Amenity packed building with everything you could want: Basketball Court Running Track Putting Greens Full Gym Olympic Sized Outdoor Pool Resistance Pool and Hot Tub Jewel Grocery Store Attached Bed Bath and Beyond Attached 24 Hour Doorman 24 Hour Maintenance Each 2 Bedroom apartment features Modern Kitchens Washer and Dryer in Unit Large Balcony Central Heat/AC All Utilities except electric included in $125 package Price includes current concessions Grand at State in River North

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 N State have any available units?
528 N State doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 N State have?
Some of 528 N State's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 N State currently offering any rent specials?
528 N State isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 N State pet-friendly?
No, 528 N State is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 528 N State offer parking?
No, 528 N State does not offer parking.
Does 528 N State have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 N State offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 N State have a pool?
Yes, 528 N State has a pool.
Does 528 N State have accessible units?
No, 528 N State does not have accessible units.
Does 528 N State have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 N State does not have units with dishwashers.
